Round-up: PFA chief on Sheffield Wednesday crisis as Huddersfield Town and Harrogate Town make signings

THE chief executive officer of the Professional Footballers' Association admits that the situation at crisis club Sheffield Wednesday regarding unpaid wages is a 'bit shocking' as the players’ union continues to liaise with players.

The Owls are experiencing all manner of financial turmoil, having failed to pay senior players on time for the third occasion in the last four months. FIFA regulations state that any player who has not received their salary on the correct date for two consecutive months can terminate their contract.

PFA supremo Maheta Molango told the Press Association: "We are in touch with them, it’s not an easy situation as you can imagine, because ultimately, you know, people need to be paid.

"Particularly for me it’s a bit shocking because normally this is stuff you see in other countries I have played in, but not in England.

Crisis club Sheffield Wednesday are experiencing a troubled summer as supporters call on chairman Dejphon Chansiri to sell up.

"It’s not a good situation, but we hope that somehow there could be a positive resolution to it.”

