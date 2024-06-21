ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Steve Evans says that he expects Peter Kioso to depart ‘in the next few days’ if the club cash in on Championship interest in the player.

Kioso has been the subject of a couple of offers from second-tier clubs, Evans has revealed.

Evans, pictured, said: “There has been good interest in Peter from Championship level. There are a couple of clubs who have made offers and they are now sitting with the board for consideration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The kid wants to play Championship football and he is most likely going to be granted his opportunity, but I can’t second guess what our chairman and board are going to say to the offers that have been made.

Rotherham United's Peter Kioso (left) and Ipswich Town's Kieffer Moore battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road in February. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire.

“In the next few days I would expect him to be moving on if the board deem those offers to be acceptable.”

Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor are keen on signing Middlesbrough midfielder Dan Barlaser.

The former Rotherham United schemer – whose father is Turkish – made 33 appearances for Boro last term, having joined on a three-and-a-half year deal in January 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the club having lined up a big-money move for USA international midfielder Aidan Morris, having agreed a deal to sign him from MLS side Columbus Crew, Barlaser's place could be in jeopardy with the 27-year-old also competing against Hayden Hackney and Jonny Howson.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Rudoni has completed a move to Championship outfit Coventry City for an undisclosed fee.

The former AFC Wimbledon player was two years into a four-year deal at Town - with the option of a further year - having joined the club in the summer of 2022.

The Surrey-born player was one of the better performers for the Terriers in their 2023-24 relegation season, scoring five goals in 37 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rudoni underwent a medical in the Midlands on Thursday afternoon.

Rudoni’s former club Wimbledon reportedly have a 20 per cent sell-on clause inserted into the deal, based on the profit from his original sale to Town.

Sheffield Wednesday are close to completing the signing of Angers defender Yan Valery.

The 25-year-old Tunisian international had a medical on Thursday ahead of completing his move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valery – also linked with moves to Montpellier and Standard Liege – is well known to Danny Rohl from his previous stint in England at Southampton.