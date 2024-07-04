SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has expressed his delight after the Championship side beat off rival interest to bring in Leeds United utility player Jamie Shackleton – who had also been offered fresh terms at Elland Road.

After a difficult start to the summer window – with transfer business stymied by the ongoing takeover imbroglio at Bramall Lane – United have finally made a welcome addition in the shape of Shackleton, who has signed a three-year deal to become the club’s first arrival of the close season.

The 24-year-old turned down a new deal at his boyhood club, with his existing deal expiring at the end of June.

Wilder said: "Jamie had other offers, including the opportunity to stay at Leeds, but made it clear very early on that he wanted to become a Blade and that is important to me.

New Sheffield United signing Jamie Shackleton, pictured in action for Leeds United in their FA Cup tie with Plymouth Argyle in January. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

"He's also a very talented footballer, he's athletic, energetic and strong and will help us in a number of areas. He's another with good Championship experience and that should not be underestimated."

Shackleton, who joined Leeds as a youngster, found opportunities hard to come by under Daniel Farke last term and the prospect of regular game-time with the Blades, who are starting out on a major rebuild following the departure of a number of established players, has enticed him down the M1.

Shackleton, who spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Millwall, made just 11 Championship appearances in the last campaign for Leeds and most arrived early on.

On signing, the Hemsworth-born player added: “I've played plenty of games in the Championship and Leeds and on loan at Millwall, both sets of those fans demand a lot from you and I'm sure that will be no different here.

"The 100 per cent is a given where I've played and I'm that type of player, I put everything in and leave everything on the pitch. I've got a few links to the Blades too and they've got nothing but positive words to say about the club."

Meanwhile, former Barnsley keeper Adam Davies has signed a new two-year deal with United.

Wilder said: "Of course, we know Adam and his attributes very well, he's a popular member of the dressing room and will provide healthy competition in the goalkeeping department.”

Leeds, Middlesbrough and the Blades will be in televised action in round one of the Carabao Cup in the middle of August.

Leeds’ home tie with Boro will take place at Elland Road on Wednesday, August 14 and be screened on Sky Sports Football, with an 8pm kick-off.

Twenty-four hours earlier, Sheffield United’s encounter with Wrexham will also be shown on the same channel.

Hull have confirmed the dual appointments of Filip Tapalovic and Julian Hubner as assistants to head coach Tim Walter.