Round-up: Sheffield United seek replacements after duo leave as Hull City eye double move, Doncaster Rovers return
Influential defender Ahmedhodzic has sealed his switch to Dutch giants Feyenoord for a reported £7million fee, while striker Moore's £2m transfer to ambitious Wrexham has also been signed off.
The moves have intensified the need for reinforcements at United, who set to lose out to Hull in the race to sign forward Oli McBurnie.
The Blades had been keen to bring him back to the club, but the Tigers appear to have made the decisive move, with the forward in the process of finalising a medical.
In terms of potential replacements for international Ahmedhodzic, Hull centre-half Charlie Hughes has been viewed as one option, with Blades chief Ruben Selles having successfully worked with him at the MKM Stadium last season.
But Hull are likely to dig their heels in regarding highly-rated Hughes, 21, who has captained the club in pre-season in the absence of Lewie Coyle. The former Wigan Athletic player signed a four-year deal last summer with the option of a further 12 months. Coventry City have also been linked with the 21-year-old.
Sweden international Nils Zätterström, who plays for Malmo, remains a major target for the Blades.
Meanwhile, Hull remain in advanced talks to re-sign Leeds United attacking midfielder Joe Gelhardt, who spent the second half of last season in East Yorkshire.
Teenage Leeds midfielder Charlie Crew has returned for a second loan spell at Doncaster Rovers.
The Wales under-21 international, 19, will spend the 2025-26 campaign with Grant McCann’s side, having featured 13 times in the second-half of last season.