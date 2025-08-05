Round-up: Sheffield United seek replacements after duo leave as Hull City eye double move, Doncaster Rovers return

SENIOR Sheffield United duo Anel Ahmedhodzic and Kieffer Moore have completed their moves away from Bramall Lane - with Championship rivals Hull City determined to keep hold of one potential replacement.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Influential defender Ahmedhodzic has sealed his switch to Dutch giants Feyenoord for a reported £7million fee, while striker Moore's £2m transfer to ambitious Wrexham has also been signed off.

The moves have intensified the need for reinforcements at United, who set to lose out to Hull in the race to sign forward Oli McBurnie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades had been keen to bring him back to the club, but the Tigers appear to have made the decisive move, with the forward in the process of finalising a medical.

Anel Ahmedhodzic has left Sheffield United after three years at Bramall Lane.

In terms of potential replacements for international Ahmedhodzic, Hull centre-half Charlie Hughes has been viewed as one option, with Blades chief Ruben Selles having successfully worked with him at the MKM Stadium last season.

But Hull are likely to dig their heels in regarding highly-rated Hughes, 21, who has captained the club in pre-season in the absence of Lewie Coyle. The former Wigan Athletic player signed a four-year deal last summer with the option of a further 12 months. Coventry City have also been linked with the 21-year-old.

Sweden international Nils Zätterström, who plays for Malmo, remains a major target for the Blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Hull remain in advanced talks to re-sign Leeds United attacking midfielder Joe Gelhardt, who spent the second half of last season in East Yorkshire.

Kieffer Moore, who has left Sheffield United to join Championship rivals Wrexham. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Teenage Leeds midfielder Charlie Crew has returned for a second loan spell at Doncaster Rovers.