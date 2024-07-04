Round-up: Signing number seven for Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City land winger for keeps
The England youth international, an impressive ever-present after arriving at Wednesday on loan from Premier League outfit Brighton in January, has returned for an encore.
The 19-year-old is the club's second goalkeeping recruit following the addition of experienced former Huddersfield Town keeper Ben Hamer.
The arrival of Beadle follows hot on the heels of the captures of Polish left-winger Olaf Kobacki, Swedish midfielder Svante Ingelsson and former Swansea City forward Jamal Lowe, with Wednesday also remaining in the market to sign another ex-loanee in Ike Ugbo.
Another player returning to Yorkshire is winger Tyreik Wright, back for good at Bradford City after joining from Plymouth Argyle on an initial two-year deal.
Wright has had two previous loan stints with City and has become the club's fifth new face of the summer.
He said: "I had a great conversation with the gaffer and other staff members towards the end of the season who said he would love to have me back and I said I wanted to be here on a permanent basis.
"I feel at home here with the lads and the staff, and I have always loved the fans here. I want to feel comfortable in the environment, and there is no better place for me than here.
"The gaffer has told me where he sees me playing, and I just want to play. I enjoyed playing at wing-back last season and I am ready to go."
Boss Graham Alexander added: "We have kept in touch through the summer, and he has been so positive about trying to make this happen.
"He has got great attributes which will benefit the team, and we have brought in another player with a great character."
Huddersfield Town have made a renewed move to sign Bristol Rovers midfielder Anthony Evans - with a fee of £450,000 having been reportedly accepted after an initial offer was turned down.
Evans, 25, is the reigning player of the year at Rovers after scoring 10 goals and contributing nine assists in 52 games last term.