Ruben Roosken on how his bad Huddersfield Town start nearly reduced him to tears

Ruben Roosken admits he was almost brought to tears by his terrible start to life at Huddersfield Town, but after his first assist at the weekend, the Dutchman is starting to enjoy himself again.

The January signing was sent off for a bad tackle just nine minutes into his debut, at home to Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United to boot. He did not go the distance in his third game either, picking up a knee injury which he feared was far more serious than it proved to be.

But the 25-year-old returned at Wigan Athletic last week, and followed it up with an assist when he started at left wing-back in Saturday's win over Stevenage. It is a performance he will be looking to build on at home to Wrexham in League One on Saturday.

But he admits such a difficult start was hard to get through.

"I was asking myself, 'Why is this happening to me?' because in 19 years of playing football I'd never been shown a red card, never got a bad injury," admitted Roosken. "I'm just happy I showed my self the other day."

On his knee injury, he added: "I was worried a lot, to be honest.

"I got the scan and they told me you're out for 10 to 12 weeks so to be honest I nearly started crying and I was asking myself, 'Why is this happening to me at the moment?' after the red card as well.

"It was tough but thankfully it wasn't 10 to 12 weeks, it was two-and-a-half weeks.

"I got a lot of support. You go to your team-mates and especially my family.

"It's been a roller-coaster since I've been here and not a very positive one but I got a lot of good support, to be honest."

Now he hopes the victory at Broadhall Way, only the Terriers' fourth in 13 games, can prove a turning point for him.