Hull City need to clear their minds and not over-react as their fight against relegation goes into the final day of the Championship season, according to coach Ruben Selles and captain Lewie Coyle.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victory for the Tigers at home to relegation rivals Derby County would have guaranteed their place in next season's division, yet they contrived to lose a game they were always in control of 1-0 and drop into the relegation zone with one match remaining.

But because Derby's final game is at home to a Stoke City side Hull could also catch, victory at Portsmouth will also secure their safety on Saturday. This time, however, a defeat will relegate them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So it is important not to dwell too much on the hammer blow of Nat Phillips' 84th-minute header.

The players did not do their usual lap of the pitch to thank fans after the final home game of the campaign, and Tuesday's player of the year ceremony has been cancelled to focus on Fratton Park.

"First of all it's very important everyone keeps calm," reflected Selles. "I don't think we need to overdo things.

"I know football's about results and it was a 1-0 but it doesn't change the fact that we did some proper things during the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People need a little bit of time away from each other, myself also.

MOVING ON: Hull City coach Ruben Selles (Image: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

"When we meet again to prepare for Portsmouth (on Monday) we have to come back with a laser focus and for me to have a clear plan to tell them what we need to do to be in a good place at the end.

"It's important to look at what we think will be our strengths and analyse the areas where we can go forward, what we need to score those goals.

"You need to quickly assess who needs what. There are some players who need more or something different. Overall, you have to present things to the team in a form where everyone will get what they need. That's my job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are games where you need to play for your life and your club and we need to manage it in the best ways possible and go into Saturday full of conviction."

MOTIVATOR: Lewie Coyle (Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Coyle added: "The lads are really disappointed but we can't dwell on it, we can't be in that frame of mind. We need to be upbeat and focussing on the task in hand.

"It's great when things are gong well, everybody's on board, everybody's with you. When it gets tough that's my job, to lift the lads and get them in the right frame of mind.

"We lacked a little bit of ruthlessness and didn't have that clinical edge (against Derby) which we've had in previous games and then not defending a set piece has cost us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a day off on Sunday, a day to spend with the family and do normal things and I encouraged the boys to try not to think about it then.

"It was a little reset then come in Monday, back to business.

"That game's done. We certainly need to be better defending set pieces but there won't be time to pick the bones out of it, we'll be fully focussed on Portsmouth."