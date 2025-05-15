FIRST, a decorated player with extensive coaching experience in Turkey and beyond.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next, a fans’ favourite with links to East Yorkshire whose grandmother was from Hull.

Then, a 2.Bundesliga exponent with his own moniker in his homeland of Germany regarding his footballing style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And then the next one; a serious and studious Spaniard, who derived coaching inspiration from Rafa Benitez, no less.

Ruben Selles. Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images.

All of the above begs the following question. Who on earth will Hull City - and more specifically Acun Ilicali - appoint as their next permanent head coach with time called on Ruben Selles’ five-and-a-half month spell in charge on Thursday evening.

Answers on a postcard, please.

It has represented a thoroughly scattergun approach and one which has affected several of the Championship’s biggest underachievers in recent years.

Stoke City is one of the names which quickly springs to mind. Another in Cardiff City has just landed in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City owner/chairman Acun Ilicali (centre) (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

After being brought in to ‘save’ Hull from relegation back in December, Selles did just that and fulfilled his initial brief amid the sort of challenging season that can affect virtually every second-tier club from time to time aside from the true big-hitters with the big parachute payments who float between the second tier and top tier.

Selles’ Hull stayed up. But seemingly not with enough style in a season where it soon became apparent that the troubled Tigers were in danger of being the division’s big fall guys, alongside Luton Town and latterly Cardiff.

While Selles was bemoaned for a lack of flair and artistry in his side, it hasn’t exactly helped that the two marquee wide players brought in by the club last summer to help mitigate for the loss of Jaden Philogene and Fabio Carvalho in Liam Millar and Mohamed Belloumi have never been available to him.

They will be available for his successor instead.

Nine wins were registered from 27 league matches, including noteworthy ones at play-off finalists Sheffield United and Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given that Hull managed three in 19 league outings prior to his arrival - a six-match losing sequence and 11-game winless sequence preceded his official start of work - the numbers are not as modest as they seem at first glance.

It was substance after the Walter wrecking-ball period which featured a trio of wins in 11 days in mid-autumn but absolutely nothing else. Sides in relegation bother need order and solidity, first things first.

Sure, Selles’ tenure had its imperfections, certainly regarding home form, headlined by rough late-season losses to relegation rivals Luton and Derby County.

Although in fairness, City’s homesickness was a psychological ailment which had afflicted them when he was at the other end of the country in Reading, in truth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bottom line is that the Tigers survived, or should be. Yet the pre-season that Selles would have been craving and surely merited given the initial investment in him by way of a two-and-a-half year deal allied to his obvious desire to build a side truly in his own image, was kicked from under him.

After clinching safety at Fratton Park, amid post-match scenes to savour in front of City’s jubilant sell-out 2,100 away following, Selles said it was a day which would be remembered for years. For him, it won’t even be a few weeks.

As with Liam Rosenior, a bright young coaching career has been curtailed by Ilicali, somewhat savagely.

The more responsible and circumspect agents with a duty of care to their clients which extends beyond pound notes might think twice about pushing the claims of the fresh-faced manager/head coach they act for to Ilicali, given the track record he is building up for spitting out head coaches, particularly young ones. Certainly ones based in this country.

With Hull, the only certainty in recent times is change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appointment of former Sheffield Wednesday stalwart and Leeds United goalkeeping coach Martin Hodge as recruitment supremo is further testament to that.

All told, Hull used 38 players in all competitions in 24-25. Even accounting for some pretty untimely injury misfortune at times, the number is far too many, with the lack of balance in Hull’s squad also well established despite a past 12 months when around 25 new signings have entered the building.

Hodge flew out with sporting director Jared Dublin and board member Mustapha Yokes earlier this week for a meeting with Ilicali at his offices in Istanbul, which sealed Selles’ fate.

A summer overhaul in terms of transfers - to sort out a big squad which still has clear deficiencies to address - spending and off-field structure is to have an additional item.