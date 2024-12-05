Ruben Selles expected at Hull City's next game as Tigers work behind scenes to complete deal

Ruben Selles is expected to be at Hull City's game at home to Blackburn Rovers on Satrurday, though whether he will be in the dugout is still to be decided.

The Spaniard understood to have agreed to replace Tim Walter as Hull's coach. Walter was sacked after 18 games in charge, winning just three of them.

But compensation is yet to be agreed with his present club Reading, and Selles will also need a visa before he is able to start work.

Andy Dawson will again take charge of the team on Saturday if Selles' arrival is not signed off in time. Dawson, who led them as caretaker at Middlesbrough last week, conducted pre-match media duties on Thursday.

Selles emerged as the choice after a process which has been much quicker than when Shota Arveladze was replaced by Liam Rosenior in the middle of the 2021-22 season. Dawson was the caretaker in that interregnum too.

Hull will be 41-year-old Selles' third senior managerial role after previous stints with Southampton and Reading.

He was unable to save the Saints from relegation in 17 matches in caretaker charge after the sacking of Nathan Jones in 2022-23 but has impressed with the way he has handled matters at crisis-riven Reading since joining them the following summer.

The Royals have been beset by financial problems, points deductions, transfer embargos and regular fan protests against the ownership of Dai Yongge.

THE CHOSEN ONE: Ruben Selles is set to be named as Hull City's new coach

They finished 17th in League One last season despite deductions totalling six points and he leaves them in the division's play-off places, two points behind Huddersfield Town and three above Barnsley. They travel to divisional leaders Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Born in Valencia, Selles has not experience of the Championship as a player or a manager, but has been in English football for nearly two-and-a-half years.

He began coaching the youth teams at Parreta in Spain before six years coaching the University of Valencia. Spells as a fitness coach in Greece and Spain led to further coaching jobs in Russia, Greece, Spain, Azerbaijan, Norway and Denmark before becoming Ralph Hasenhuttl's assistant at Southampton in June 2022, and eventually going on to manage the Saints as a caretaker.