Ruben Selles frustrated by Hull City's FA Cup exit - 'We needed to finish it'

Ruben Selles was left frustrated as Hull City did enough to progress into the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2021, but failed to.

All the numbers pointed to a Hull victory against League Two Doncaster Rovers, but they failed to take their chances and lost 5-4 on penalties.

Even in the shoot-out, Hull had been 1-0 up after Joao Pedro converted his penalty, and Joe Ironside missed with Doncaster's opener. But Mason Burstow missed his kick and Alfie Jones' effort was saved.

"It is frustrating," Hull's coach admitted. "Games in the FA Cup are always difficult but a lot of things happened today and we should put the game on our side and finish the game.

"We needed to substitute two players at half-time, Steven (Alzate) and Fin (Burns). Steven had a bit of a back problem, Fin didn't feel well.

"The (Doncaster) goal, we needed to defend much better as a team then when we managed to equalise and go to penalties, we were 4-3 (up), we needed to finish it.

"It was an accumulation of things.

"The opposition has two shots on target.

FRSUTRATION: Hull City coach Ruben Selles

"It was not our best performance but I still think we did enough to win the game."

Doncaster took the lead early in the second half when Ryan Giles failed to cut out a pass and Luke Molyneux ran onto the ball to score.

"We lost a little bit of structure in the transition and we should defend that pass better," said Selles, who shortly after substituted Giles for what he called "tactical" reasons.

Rubbing further salt into the wounds was that fact that Doncaster goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe made a cucial save from Jones to take the game to penalties, then another in the shoot-out.

Sharman-Lowe was booked two minutes after Gustavo Puerta equalised for Hull. The goalkeeper brought down Abu Kamara as he was in on goal.

"I don't have any complaints but it's a one-against-one situation," said Selles. "I don't the interpretation of that rule.

"We should do more to win the game and I think that situation was key and the decision was not correct."

Selles, who was without Ryan Longman and Matty Jacob through injury, signed Matt Crooks last week and is close to signing Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt on loan.

"We are very close to signing a winger (Gelhardt) in the next 24 hours, and then hopefully another one before the Millwall game (the next league match, on Saturday)," said Selles. Hull have until February 3 to complete their business.