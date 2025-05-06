Ruben Selles' future: Hull City on sound footing if he is given chance to lead them

Ruben Selles believes coming through a nerve-shredding final day of the season with their Championship status intact will do him and his Hull City players a lot of good.

The Tigers avoided relegation only on goal difference after drawing at Portsmouth on the final day to climb above Luton Town, who lost 5-3 at West Bromwich Albion.

Selles already had a relegation on his CV from his time at Southampton, although the seeds had been sown under previous managers Ralph Hasenhuttl and Nathan Jones. Caretaker manager Selles was unable to turn the tide at the bottom-placed club, winning two of his 17 Premier League games.

Throw in a tumultuous 18 months at League One Reading beset by off-field problems, and the Spaniard is well hardened to footballing adversity.

Ruben Selles, manager of Hull City, celebrates securing Championship survival (Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images)

Even now there is speculation that his future as Hull City’s manager is not certain. If allowed to continue shaping their fortunes, he thinks coming through such a tense situation will help his squad.

"I just feel you play football or manage a football team for those moments and when you achieve what we came here to achieve after all the things we had, I feel really good," said Selles.

"I invested a lot. I've been away from my family for the last five months trying to give the team an identity and an idea of how to do the things we want to do, together with Toby (Loveland) and James (Oliver-Pearce), who came with me (from Reading).

"We know we have been through a lot of difficult moments but at the end if you want to progress in the game as a coach, as a player or a team, you need to go through these difficult moments.

Ruben Selles, manager of Hull City, (Picture: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

"That has been our job so far. It happened at Reading (who missed the League One play-offs on the final day), it happened here.

"I know after those moments if you take the correct experience, you can do great things.

"I'm proud of what we have done but I also feel the responsibility that there is more to come from us."

Hull were in contention for the Championship play-offs until the final day of the previous season, but sacking coach Liam Rosenior, the misguided decision to replace him with Tim Walter and some bad luck with injuries which saw key players Liam Millar, Mohamed Belloumi, Eliot Matazo and Louie Barry sidelined by knee injuries, hampered them.

They are generously funded by Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali, if they can only make the most of it with some better decisions in 2025-26. "From my very first day he (Ilicali) has been very supportive of what I do, and in the first transfer window I had with the club (in January) he tried to provide us with some tools," said Selles. "Two of the main ones (Matazo and Barry) got injured quite early.

"His integrity is not in question.

"He needs to do what he has been doing and be himself.