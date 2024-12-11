Ruben Selles pleased with Hull City's identity and performance, just not 1-1 draw

Ruben Selles was frustrated not to end Hull City's 11-game winless run at the first attempt, but satisfied his team had shown the supporters what to expect during his tenure.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the crowd was a little sparse on a night of unfriendly weather, those in the stadium showed their support for Selles from the off, and when Chris Bedia bundled the ball into the net after 82 minutes, they thought they were going to see an overdue victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course we wanted to win the game, and we are disappointed not to win the game, that line should be there always," stressed Selles, who took his first training session two days earlier.

"We got the game into a position where we should win.

"Things happen in football and I think we will get better as the days and the weeks go (by) but I think it was a good performance and I think it was a team I can recognise as my team and the team made a big effort to do that.

"I think we were competitive. We had a lot of moments where we were the team we wanted to be. We played some very good football in some moments and they were as competitive as the opponent, who are a very good team in the league.

"I'm very proud of the effort but a little bit the last moment, yes, we felt down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

POSITIVES: Hull City coach Ruben Selles

"We need to be focussed on the performance because without the performance we will not get points.

"I think the players gave the intensity and they did things in the way we wanted to do it, even if sometimes it was not the perfect scenario.

"Nothing is perfect in football but you can see with some simple messages they took it on board and created some situations to score goals and created a feeling in the stadium that yes, we can compete."

Bedia's goal was far from a classic, bundled in off a deflected Mason Burstow cross, but no one of a black-and-amber persuasion was complaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will take it," said Selles. "I think we had the chances to score better goals if we can call it that but that was the one that went in.

"We still need to improve things on our offensive side, improving the position to score goals but we created some good chances. We just need to keep building and we showed the foundations for what is to come."

At full-time it was Watford's Bradford-born manager Tom Cleverely who was relieved to take a draw.

"It feels like a point gained in the circumstances," he admitted. "We knew it wouldn't be easy with a new manager and Ruben's a top coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought first half we showed good periods of personality and second half as the pitch cut up we maybe started over-playing.

"I knew they'd be fresh with the new manager bounce and I was expecting a difficult game.