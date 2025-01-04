Ruben Selles praises Hull City for daring to go after 'perfect point' against Leeds United

Ruben Selles praised Hull City for having the desire to go and take a "perfect point" that looked to have passed them by at home to Leeds United.

The Tigers came from 3-1 down to claim a 3-3 draw against the league leaders.

And Selles' decision to restore Abu Kamara to the side after a difficult start to 2025 for the winger was vindicated with two goals.

On New Year's Day Kamara failed to track back as Middlesbrough scored the only goal of their game against Hull, then received further opprobrium after he liked an Instagram post about his former Portsmouth team-mate Paddy lane's first Championship goal.

"It feels like a perfect final point for what happened in the last couple of days and I'm very happy for the team," he said.

"I think the team is competitive and with that competitiveness, my experience against teams at the top like Leeds is that if you want to get something from the game, you need to go and take it.

"You cannot do it by just chasing but there are moments of the game where you can attack, press, win balls and score, and we did it today.

"And there are some moments you need a bit extra, like we showed at 3-1, and I'm very happy because it shows we can compete against anybody."

PRIDE IN HIS TIGERS: Hull City coach Ruben Selles

Asked if he always had faith that Kamara could impact the game as he did, Selles said: "I was confident he is an honest person giving absolutely everything.

"I know because of his body language sometimes, people can think he is not the kind of players that is going to throw himself down into a tackle and get the crowd up, he is a different type of player but he's an honest player and an honest person and I knew he's able to produce that kind of performance and that his team-mates wanted to be there for him."

The decision to put Kamara up in front of a pre-match press conference to apologise for his Instagram reaction split opinion amongst Hull fans.

"I think that's why it was important to make a statement so you deal with it straight," said Selles.