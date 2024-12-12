Ruben Selles says Hull City have quality and confidence to survive after adding new identity

Ruben Selles believes he has brought a new identity to a Hull City squad with the quality and desire to escape relegation.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That stopped Hull moving off the bottom of the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But whilst the result left Selles frustrated, he was pleased to show the home crowd his thinking, and judging by the way they sang his name throughout and after the match, they are encouraged too.

"I think we will get better as the days and the weeks go (by) but I think it was a team I can recognise as my team and the team," said the Spaniard, who started on Monday.

"We had a lot of moments where we were the team we wanted to be. We played some very good football in some moments and they were as competitive as the opponent, who are a very good team in the league."

Hull generally passed the ball around the back higher up the field than under Tim Walter – though in the first half they were lucky Watford did not capitalise on robbing Steven Alzate in his own area – and pressed well to win it back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They finished the first half strongly after a tepid start, were the better team in the second, and scored when one substitute striker – Mason Burstow – fed another.

IDENTITY: Hull City coach Ruben Selles

"In the second half we changed a couple of things so we had more pressure, more situations to regain the ball, more situations to attack, more possession and we especially found Coyley (Lewie Coyle) with the switch of play," said Selles.

"The team was a good version but obviously it needed the first half to adjust a couple of things.

"I don't think the team is low on confidence, we played a little bit differently so to adapt and adjust – especially in the final third – needs a little bit more work but you already see some of the things we can do.