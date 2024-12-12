Ruben Selles says Hull City have quality and confidence to survive after adding new identity
Selles came close to starting as coach with a first win in 12 games for the Tigers, only for Chris Bedia's 82nd-minute goal to be cancelled out by Rocco Vata six minutes later.
That stopped Hull moving off the bottom of the Championship.
But whilst the result left Selles frustrated, he was pleased to show the home crowd his thinking, and judging by the way they sang his name throughout and after the match, they are encouraged too.
"I think we will get better as the days and the weeks go (by) but I think it was a team I can recognise as my team and the team," said the Spaniard, who started on Monday.
"We had a lot of moments where we were the team we wanted to be. We played some very good football in some moments and they were as competitive as the opponent, who are a very good team in the league."
Hull generally passed the ball around the back higher up the field than under Tim Walter – though in the first half they were lucky Watford did not capitalise on robbing Steven Alzate in his own area – and pressed well to win it back.
They finished the first half strongly after a tepid start, were the better team in the second, and scored when one substitute striker – Mason Burstow – fed another.
"In the second half we changed a couple of things so we had more pressure, more situations to regain the ball, more situations to attack, more possession and we especially found Coyley (Lewie Coyle) with the switch of play," said Selles.
"The team was a good version but obviously it needed the first half to adjust a couple of things.
"I don't think the team is low on confidence, we played a little bit differently so to adapt and adjust – especially in the final third – needs a little bit more work but you already see some of the things we can do.
"I know their qualities and abilities and I know they're capable of doing it but they have been doing things properly and that makes me think they want to go to the end and fight for this club."
