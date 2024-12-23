Ruben Selles says Hull City mood has lifted after first win in 14 games

Hull City will pick from the same group of players at Preston North End on Boxing Day, but coach Ruben Selles is expecting a more positive mindset.

That is because the Tigers go into the Festive matches on the back of their first win since October 1. And it has lifted them from the bottom of the Championship to out of the relegation zone to boot.

"The energy has been there the last couple of weeks but you can maybe feel the mood has improved a little bit," says Selles, for whom the 2-1 win at home to Swansea City was only his third as head coach.

"We know how much that result on Saturday means for us but we also know we have a busy period in front of us.

"It was good to have the three points and now we will move on from it."

Although all three teams in the bottom three are on 18 points, just one fewer than Hull, Selles acknowledged the importance of getting above the dotted line.

"It's always important because we were rock bottom before the game," he argued.

"We need to work to put as many points as we can (between us and) the bottom three and we have a great opportunity to do it in the next couple of days. It's important but we mustn't forget we have to fight.

LIFT: Hull City coach Ruben Selles

"Everybody's ready to go again and nobody's coming back from injury so I should have the same group of players available.