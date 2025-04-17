Controlling the tempo will be Ruben Selles' priority as he looks to get a potentially decisive Easter off to a good start at Swansea City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With four matches left, Hull are three points clear of the Championship relegation zone, and although anything other than a Luton Town win in Good Friday's early kick-off at Derby County would drop the Tigers to 21st, the gap will not change.

A win over the Swans would be huge, but that is a tougher prospect on the back of three straight wins for the hosts. Setting the right pace will be crucial, according to Selles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first thing we need to do well is manage the tempo of the game," he said. "I think it's going to be a high-tempo game from both sides.

"We need to play the tempo we want to play, be as effective as we can in possession and attack the spaces we are preparing for the game, then try to control defensively the moments."

Swansea are more aggressive since Alan Sheehan took the reins from purist Luke WIlliams on a caretaker basis in February.

"I think they are a different team now to one month ago and they were a different team then to the one we played in December (winning 2-1),” argued Selles. “They were very close to the play-offs at that moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since they changed their manager they've got five victories and their team has changed its identity a little bit, (they are now) a very aggressive team with some very clear moments.

TEMPO: Hull City coach Ruben Selles (Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

"They are a very dynamic team and they've scored a couple of goals from set pieces in the last couple of games.

"It's going to be a difficult team to beat, a good challenge."