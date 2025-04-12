Ruben Selles takes Hull City's weekend on sidelines in his stride
If that happens, coach Ruben Selles' message will be a simple one: do not panic.
Hull play last this Championship weekend, at home to a Coventry City side who will be watching the other end of the table at the weekend hoping Middlesbrough do not overhaul them by beating a Millwall team who will get uncomfortably close to the play-off places should they win.
But regardless of events in south Wales and on the south coast, Hull know if they can do their job against the Sky Blues on Monday, things will be looking good going into the final four games one win short of the fabled – though not always decisive – 50-point mark.
"I will probably watch the games just to try to have more knowledge about what our opponents have been doing recently," says Selles of how he plans to spend his day off, knowing Derby and Pompey are Hull's final two opponents this season.
"It's just pure interest in how we prepare.
"Things can go one way or the other on Saturday but we will still have one game in hand on Monday to do our job.
"We cannot choose and it doesn't matter if they're before or after, you will always be looking at those matches whether you want to or not.
"We just need to know that whatever happens on Saturday, we still have one (extra) game to go."
Likewise, Selles is determined not to make too much of a drama out of Tuesday's 1-0 reverse at Watford.
"The game is fine margins and that game was fine margins," he argues.
"I think we did a lot of things in the proper way. The evaluation was about being as clean as we can be or needing more results in the final third, and that is what we have been working on, and also to be able to minimise the opponents more in terms of situations to score goals.
"I think we know what we are doing, the players are fully invested. We are disappointed because of the result but also knowing we are as competitive as anybody."
Gustavo Puerta is added to the squad from that game. Cody Drameh is an option, having been dropped at Vicarage Road, rather than being out injured.
