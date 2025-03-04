Ruben Selles tells Hull City: Never mind what lies ahead, we need to make it happen now
Some managers like to break the season's fixtures down into blocks, but with a distinct parcel of four games until the international break, Selles is adamant he is not thinking beyond Argyle.
After a free weekend brought about by the Pilgrims' progress in the FA Cup, Hull follow Tuesday's game with matches against Bristol City (away), Oxford United (home) and West Bromwich Albion (away) before a two-week gap until the arrival of Luton Town.
The game against the Hatters kicks off the final eight matches of the season, squeezed into 35 days.
The pair are currently two points apart either side of the relegation line, but with 12 for each to play for first, the game could have a very difference complexion by then.
But it is not Selles' way to think ahead.
"I don't see any more than Tuesday because experience in football has told me that," said the Spaniard, who had the importance of getting through to the end of the day hammered home in a turbulent spell in charge of his last club, crisis-ridden Reading. "We need to arrive to the game and we will think about Wednesday after the game.
"I know the block is there but for us there should be only one focus."
His only focus is widening the two-point gap to the relegation zone as quickly as possible.
"We need to make it happen," he says.
"The club has the narrative that it was fighting for the play-offs to (get into) the Premier League the year before and then you get unlucky in some situations, get injuries, and you end up fighting against relegation and misunderstanding that you can be better than the position you are (predecessor Tim Walter refused to acknowledge a relegation battle).
"The position you are is the position you are.
"The challenge is we need to mke it happen. We have that discussion sometimes.
"Somebody is not just going to give us the three points. It's in our hands.
"We need to be aware the task is for us and we need to make it happen."
