Ruben Selles tells Hull City they can 'compete against anybody' after Swansea City win

Ruben Selles felt Hull City showed they can compete with anybody in Saturday's deserved 2-1 victory over Swansea City.

Mason Burstow's fine finish clinched a first win in 14 games for the Tigers after Harry Darling had cancelled out Joao Pedro's opener.

The relief was palpable at full-time as Hull got off the mark under Selles at the third attempt.

"It feels great, not only the victory, which is obviously important to break that negative run, but the performance and feeling we created at the stadium," said Selles, who revealed Kasey Palmer was facing six to eight weeks on the sidelines after missing the game with an ankle injury.

"We were not quite there in the Watford game but today we showed we are a team that can compete against anybody.

"We've made the point that they're great players and just need to be calm and do the things they know how to do.

"A lot of players have played for great teams so it's just about relaxing and we'll be in a good place at the end. If not, it's my responsibility."

Hull scored first in Selles' opening two games against Watford and Coventry City but had only one point to show for their efforts.

Ruben Selles had reasons to smile after seeing Hull end their winless run with a positive performance. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Spaniard is hoping a second home success of 2024/25 can give City's season impetus.

"It's a relief to get three points after so many games without a win," said Selles, whose side have moved out of the bottom three ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Preston North End.

"There has been a question mark over whether we can perform at home and secondly is the way to do things. Now we know we can do it.

"I've told them to enjoy the victory and then we think about putting in a good performance in the next game.