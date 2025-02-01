Ruben Selles unwilling to entertain Hull City's home discomforts as he says they got 98 per cent of defeat right
The Tigers have comfortably the worst home record in the division, and despite being much the better side on Saturday, they were not only unable to record a third home win of the season there, but actually lost 2-1.
Given Hull have won their last three away from home, it was hard not to draw the conclusion that they have a mental block on their own scratchy pitch, but Selles was not buying into that.
"My thoughts from the game are that we started controlling the game, being the team that wanted to dominate and score the first goal (through full debutant Eliot Matazo)," said Selles. "We controlled the first 42 minutes of the game and created enough situations to score a second goal and almost calm the game down. We didn't.
"We conceded a goal from one isolated action (scored by Ali Al-Hamadi).
"Really we have been pretty good at controlling those situations but they were able to equalise.
"Starting the second half I don't think it was as good as the first half, but we were still in control, creating situations but we concede another one out of a set piece (scored by Andrew Moran). But We were never able to equalise.
"We did enough good things in the game, more than enough to get at least one point."
But he dismissed the idea his team had an issue at home.
"I will always say that a game is a game, it doesn't matter (if it's) at home or away," he argued.
"I just think that there are things in the game.
"Today it's just a couple of actions we didn't control well but 98 per cent of the game we controlled. I think we need to continue working to find that moment when everything connects.
"Home or away you need to play your game, you need to deal with things. Sometimes in some periods as a manager, the club it is going more for the away games, sometimes more the home games. Sometimes it's a mix.
"If we lost last week (at Sheffield United) and won this weekend it would look normal.
"The team is competitive, it's competing in every game and is having chances to win the games.
"Now we need to transform those things.
"I understand the feeling, especially at home, especially in front of our people that people would like to see more victories, because I think they see a team they can recognise as a team that can create and play enough to get things from the games."
Most of Selles' seven mid-season signings have made a big impact but he told fans not to expect any further additions, saying he would happy without a new left-back, previously seen as a problem position. There are, though, likely to be outgoings before Monday's 11pm transfer deadline.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.