Mark Hughes has held up Ryan East as an example his players have to follow for the way he stepped in from the cold against Mansfield Town.

With Richie Smallwood fit again, East could find himself back on the bench at Stevenage on Saturday but whether he plays or not, he has made a point on behalf of his manager.

The 24-year-old revealed he only found out at one o'clock last weekend that in two hours’ time he would be making his first start since October 15. Despite that he impressed with the quality of his performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Likewise, top-scorer Andy Cook found the net on his first start since Boxing Day.

IMPRESSIVE STAND-IN: Bradford City midfielder Ryan East

It is an important lesson for the deep squad the Bantams have built.

"Credit to Ryan, he's been really professional is the word," said Hughes. "He just gets on with his business. He's not one that will come and knock on my door, he'll just keep on training correctly and making himself available and I acknowledge that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes guys won't be quite as engaged in what we're doing and that's understandable if they haven't had game-time but you can never level that at Easty, I think he's been excellent and he deserved to play.

"There may be games he's not suited to and he'll have to bide his time. Sometimes it's horses for courses but Easty's a good player.

"If people don't train correctly or look after themselves when they do get the opportunity late – one o'clock before the game – when you're not expecting it, you're unable to contribute. I thought he was excellent on the day.

"That's how you have to be. If you mope around, not training well isn't going to get you back in my team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Things can change very quickly. There can be injuries and other times I'll make a decision on tactically what I think is required and that will open the door for somebody that maybe hasn't been in the fold."