New Hull City signing Ryan Longman, pictured during his loan spell at AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Getty Images.

The Brighton striker has become the club's fifth signing of the summer after joining on a season-long loan, with the 20-year-old rebuffing rival Championship interest to head to East Yorkshire.

Longman, who has been at Brighton since the age of 12, impressed on loan at League One outfit AFC Wimbledon last term - scoring nine goals to help the Dons avoid relegation.

Longman's progress has culminated in him penning a new two-year deal at Albion and he has now been allowed out on loan again, with a spell in Championship football viewed as the next barometer in his development.

Nottingham Forest were among a number of rival clubs who were linked with Longman.

On joining Hull, Longman - who can play across the front three - said: "Obviously, there were a few clubs who I have spoken to over the past six weeks. But when I spoke to Grant and I came down and visited the training ground and the stadium, I was really impressed. It is a Premier League standard stadium.

"I think the way Grant presented himself and his philosophies and how he is as a person just drew me in.

"The Wimbledon spell was brilliant. I got everything that I needed to get out of it and got loads of game play and that was the key for me.

"Being young and playing in League One, I wanted to get as many minutes as possible and try and expose myself and push myself to the limits.

"Now that has got me opportunities at clubs like Hull, for instance, to progress my career even further now.

"This is the next step for me and I had long discussions with my agent and Brighton and I think this was the right step. Coming to Hull and meeting everyone and some of the lads, there was a really good atmosphere and I am really looking forward to getting started here."