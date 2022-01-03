Back in style: Tom Lees of Huddersfield Town. Picture: Getty Images

While Covid issues have wreaked havoc with the Yuletide schedules of many rival clubs, Town have managed to fit in all four Championship matches, with their results having been admirably consistent over the quartet of games.

After Thursday’s fine win at Nottingham Forest, Town backed up impressively by becoming the first side to pick up something against Blackburn Rovers in seven matches by virtue of Sunday’s gutsy goalless draw.

It was all the more praiseworthy given that Town, who are well positioned in the final play-off place, had a day less to prepare than second-placed Rovers and were without the presence of head coach Carlos Corberan, who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Lees said: “The table is a bit skewed with the games in hand (for some). But we have made massive efforts, all of us at the club – the staff and players – by making sure we kept our games going by keeping each other safe.

“It is better to have points on the board and we’re happy with the first half of the season, but as we saw last year, you cannot take the foot off the gas at any point.

“There were no compromises over Christmas and we can be really happy with the tally we have taken over the whole mid-December period until now.”

It was a day for defenders on a rain-soaked surface at Ewood Park, with Lees – who returned to the side after concussion protocol saw him miss the Forest game – excelling with Matty Pearson and Levi Colwill.

Their efforts helped Town extend their own unbeaten run to six games in a performance which showcased the club’s resolve, togetherness and spirit displayed during 2021-22.

Lees added: “Blackburn are the form team in the division and they are free-scoring and carry a threat up top and we’re pleased with the clean sheet.

“We had a few chances ourselves and I think the weather had a massive effect on the game and did not make it a great spectacle.

“I’d rather have played on a bit better surface, but that could not be helped and it was the same for both teams. It was a day for keeping it tight at the back and hopefully nicking one.