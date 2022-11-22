Salford City 1 Bradford City 0: End of the road for Bantams in EFL Trophy

Swiss-born youngster Lorent Tolaj grabbed the decisive goal shortly before the interval as the Ammies progressed to the last 16 of the competition thanks to a first home win since August.
The hosts created the first opening, with Callum Hendry forcing Harry Lewis into a decent save.
There was precious little other goalmouth action before the hosts bagged their winner after 35 minutes.
Brighton loanee Tolaj cut inside smartly before firing home low into the corner.
The closest the Bantams came to threatening a leveller before half-time was when Brad Halliday lashed a shot high and wide.
The Bantams improved after the restart. Tyreik Wright forced ‘keeper Tom King into a competent save, before the woodwork came to Salford’s rescue.
Harry Chapman steadied on the edge of the box before cracking a sweet strike against the crossbar.
Dion Pereira was next to go close when he dragged an effort wide from a promising position.
It wasn’t quite happening for the Bantams, and they were out of luck again when Salford’s Ryan Leak just nipped in front of Wright as he looked destined to fire on target.
The hosts replied with Hendry again being denied by an excellent stop from Lewis.
Sub Scott Banks missed the Bantams’ best late chance to send the tie to penalties.
Salford: King, Touray, Watt (Jenkins, 59), Watson, Bailey, Smith, Tolaj (McAleny, 80), Bolton, Leak, Vassell, Hendry. Unused substitutes: Chapman, Berkoe, Nortey, O’Brien, Dackers.
Bantams: Lewis, Halliday, Platt, Songo’o, Foulds, Gilliead, Smallwood (East, 68), Pereira (Banks, 68), Chapman (Walker, 68), Wright, Oliver (Cook, 79). Unused substitutes: Eisa, Odusina, Doyle.
Referee: T Reeves (England).