Salford City v Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann's focus on strong finish, not freewheeling to season's end
A draw against Sutton United and victory at home to Tranmere Rovers have opened a 10-point gap to League Two's bottom two. Fifteen points and 13 places to Harrogate Town make a play-off place highly unlikely too.
Manager McCann’s focus is on a strong finish to a disappointing campaign, and Tuesday's trip to Salford City can play a part.
"There's been a spell this season where we were very good and picked up quite a few points but recently not so good,” he said.
"I'm pleased with the two games just gone – we win at Sutton if we get the decisions we should have, then we got our just rewards on Saturday. We love winning football games, it makes your weekend feel better, but we want to try and finish the season strongly."
With Joseph Olowu recovered from the hamstring strain picked up against Tranmere, Rovers have no fresh injuries. Tommy Rowe and Jay McGrath are fit again.
