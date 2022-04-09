Salford City v Harrogate Town: Simon Weaver feeling the pressure as Sulphurites aim to turn poor form around

Saturday’s defeat to Colchester United was the Sulphurites’ fifth in seven matches and left them with just one victory from their previous nine League Two outings.

The club’s inability to win games of football in recent months has, quite naturally, drawn criticism of both Weaver and his players from disappointed supporters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town have come out on top in only three of their last 17 fixtures in all competitions and triumphed five times in 20 attempts at home in the league, and Weaver says that such a reaction comes with the territory.

UNDER PRESSURE: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself anyway, but in terms of external pressure, when you are jeered off the pitch after another home defeat you do feel it,” he said .

“We were all feeling the pain after the Colchester game. I’m not going to pretend to be a bigger man than I am and pretend it doesn’t affect me when we are on a run like this and not getting results. It really chews you up, but I like working hard and I’m determined to get better, to learn from mistakes and to prove people wrong.

“Also, you have to remember that this is the world of football that we’re operating in. You have to to accept that supporters of any club, whatever the level, are not going to be joyous in defeat. It hurts them.