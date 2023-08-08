The Norway international has been linked with the Clarets in recent days and a deal is now close to being completed, according to journalist Arilas Ould-Saada.

He has claimed a transfer has been agreed and that Berge was not in training with the Blades today as Paul Heckingbottom prepares his squad for their league opener against Crystal Palace.

Ould-Saada tweeted: “Understand Burnley and Sheffield United have agreed a transfer for Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge. Berge is absent from Sheffield United's training this Tuesday as he is finalising his move to fellow newly-promoted Premier League club.”

Berge has been on the books of the Blades since 2020. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Reports of an imminent departure will be another blow to Sheffield United fans, who have already seen Iliman Ndiaye seek pastures new this summer. Berge has been on the books of the Blades since 2020, when he joined from Genk.

He has since made 109 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 15 goals. However, he now looks set to become the latest to join Burnley as part of their post-promotion recruitment drive.