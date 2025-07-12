Saturday interview: Barnsley FC signing David McGoldrick on ageing like a fine wine, defiance and Mick McCarthy

DAVID McGOLDRICK already has a lot to thank Barnsley for. Strictly speaking, it’s nothing to do with the Oakwell club, per se. But it is everything to do with one of the town’s most feted sporting names who represented his hometown club with distinction on the pitch and went onto become a highly-respected managerial figure off it.

When taking over at one of his former clubs, Mick McCarthy once said, in his own inimitable way, that the initials ‘MM’ on his training kit did not stand for ‘Merlin the Magician.’

An honest-to-goodness, down-to-earth Yorkshireman who has always had a way with words, Barnsley-born McCarthy quickly understood that magic wands have no place in football. Fundamental decency does.

McCarthy did not just set McGoldrick on course for a remarkable second half of his career during their time together at Ipswich, but also did something more important; namely, helping to make him a better person and professional in his role as an unofficial mentor.

McGoldrick told The Yorkshire Post: “When I was 25 and went to Ipswich under Mick, he transformed me into a man, which then helped me look after myself properly. I had some great years under him.

“What a guy. I have so much respect for that man. As a football manager, he speaks for himself. But as a man, he taught me a lot about morals, principles and humanity and how to behave and respect.

“He’s a real ‘man’s man’ and he taught me a lot in my life, and about being a dad as well. He knows how much I love him.”

McGoldrick’s career was not going anywhere in particular before he linked up with McCarthy in his mid-twenties. What has happened since has been much more rewarding.

The Nottingham-born forward may be in the winter of his career – he turns 38 in late November – but in many respects, he is still making up for some ‘lost’ years.

His numbers certainly back up that school of thought.

Since leaving Sheffield United in 2022, where he was part of some golden times during Chris Wilder’s first spell in charge, McGoldrick has hardly gone out to pasture.

He struck a career-best 25 goals at Derby County in 2022-23. In two years at boyhood club Notts County, his goal returns were a presentable 17 and 13 respectively.

It helped to explain why he was not short of suitors at his seasoned age when his time at Meadow Lane ended recently. The likes of Chesterfield and MK Dons, managed by his former Derby boss Paul Warne, were among those linked.

It was Barnsley – under the command of two of his former team-mates in Conor Hourihane and Richard Keogh – who won the day.

McGoldrick is ageing like a fine wine. It’s a far cry from some difficult early years in his career at Southampton, where he was in the same youth team as Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott and Adam Lallana, but failed to kick on. And at Nottingham Forest, where injuries and being played out of position made it a bit of an ordeal in his home city.

In his thirties, he has carved out a niche not as a centre-forward or even a traditional deep-lying ten, but almost as a ‘nine-and-a-half’. Lurking in that corridor of uncertainty where centre-halves fear to tread.

His savvy is also matched by a innate sense of hunger and defiance which few 37-year-old professionals possess.

It was aided by a text message he received shortly before he joined the Blades in 2018.

Then 30 and a free agent, McGoldrick still has that message in his phone and it serves as daily inspiration. It suggested that his ‘legs had gone.’

McGoldrick continued: “I am a better player now at 37 than when I was when I was 25, 24 and 23, because I now understand the game and what I can and can’t do and where to be and want to be. And I can read the game.

“I have never been quick, so this thing about ‘his legs have gone’; I have never had ‘legs’ to be quick.

“It’s all in the brain and feet and that’s what I feel I can still do.

“At 30 and coming to the Blades, something clicked with the text message and I had the trust of Chris (Wilder) and the fans showed the love.

“It’s weird. There’s not one person (player) who is the same in the world. Some people have their twilight at 20 to 26, some at 26-32 and some people at 32 to whenever.

“I feel like I didn’t really understand my game and how to play in my younger years. I feel like I had ability, but it was just pieced together.”

Evidence has also shown that McGoldrick’s best football has also arrived when he has had a strong connection with the club’s management team. Read Ipswich, the Blades and Derby.

He will now work with two figures whom he knows well and trusts in Hourihane and Keogh, ex-colleagues at not just Derby but also the Republic of Ireland.

He added: “They know me and wouldn’t have signed me if they didn’t think I could bring something because this is the start of their (managerial) journey.

“There’s obviously going to be times where I might not train at the start of the week or I might do different things.

“They know how they are going to look after me.

“But they know me as well. I am going to want to train and be the guy that says I want to train, but they are going to have to pull me out and probably say one day: ‘No, take your time and have an extra day’s rest.

“It’s stuff like that what Conor told me and I will respect everything they say and do.

“Obviously, I have a friendship with Keysey as well and he’s a great coach.

“He was a massive part of me coming here and I had loads of conversations with him.”

As for whether his time alongside Hourihane and Keogh might whet his appetite for a further career in coaching, McGoldrick is circumspect.

He said: “I might regret saying this and it might come back to bite me in a few years, but I want no part in coaching or being manager. In my head, I don’t. It’s different to playing.

“Don’t get me wrong, I want to be involved in football somehow, that could be mentoring or in terms of a wider scale with mentality or doing stuff with academies,” he said.

“I like to give back and I like nothing more than seeing a kid come through and flourish into the first team and being a part of that.