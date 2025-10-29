FOR the fourth season in a row, Huddersfield Town are experiencing troubled times on the pitch.

In fairness, the historic problems actually go back several years before that with the Terriers' 2021-22 play-off final year very much representing the outlier since the club were relegated from the Premier League in 2018-19.

It's the seventh campaign in eight where a Town side are experiencing strife, with Lee Grant, inset, being the current manager under the pump after a poor return of one win in his last eight matches and four defeats in a row in all competitions.

Every difficult run further wounds a group of heartily sick and tired supporters who have coped a hefty amount of punishment since those halcyon days under David Wagner and are desperate for the narrative to shift.

UNDER PRESSURE: Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Town punters made their feelings known at the end of the recent home loss to Bolton Wanderers and certainly did on Saturday following a wretched 3-0 defeat at Wycombe when chants of 'You're not fit to wear the shirt' rang out from the irate away end.

The scar tissue from failings in previous seasons and the current one has some way to heal, clearly.

On fans' understandable anger and deep-seated frustration, under-pressure Grant, likely to become another managerial casualty if results don't change pretty soon, said: "That's clear and we have to acknowledge that. It's also important to acknowledge that there's two sides to it.

"Their emotion (fans) is the same emotion that's fuelling what's going on in the changing room after the final whistle.

MARCHING ORDERS: Huddersfield Town's Alfie May saw red in the first half at Wycombe. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

"You'd almost like a window into that for the supporters, because it would probably help the supporters to see that; if there was a little window and they could watch that back and go: 'oh blooming heck, there's a great deal of honesty, anger, frustration, teapots flying or whatever it might be'. "Because if they see that, they recognise the fact that it's shared; the emotion is really shared.

"Emotion fuels the response from the supporters afterwards in the stadium and it's very much in line with the same response we get from them after we win against Leyton Orient, Reading or at home to Leicester, whatever it is. We share that emotion."