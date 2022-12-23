Scarborough Athletic manager Jonathan Greening has signed a new three-year contract with the Conference North club.

The Scarborough-born former Middlesbrough, Fulham West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United midfielder has made a remarkable start to his senior management career, leading his hometown phoenix club into English football's sixth tier for the first time.

The Seadogs beat Warrington Town in front of a sold-out home ground to win the Northern Premier League's Premier Division play-offs last season.

The momentum has continued this term, with Scarborough fourth in the table going into the Christmas programme.

They are second only to leaders Darlington – their Boxing Day and New Year opponents – as the division's top scorers.

“I am very grateful to the chairman and board for wanting to keep me in charge for a long time. I am looking forward to taking the club forward both on and off the pitch.," said Greening.

“My job is to try and keep improving every single training session and every game. So week by week, year by year, try to take the club as far as possible.

“I want to thank the players for all their work over the past 18 months; without them, Ingy (Michael Ingham), Blotty (Ryan Blott), Jimmy (Jimmy Beadle) the Physio Team (Becky Cox, Christian Machen, Becky Hildreth) Rach (Rachael Laverack), the media team and all the volunteers none of this would be possible.

OPTIMISM: Scarborough's Flamingo Land Stadium

“The supporters have been unbelievable since the start, they are now turning up in numbers and long may it continue.

