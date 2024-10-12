FA Cup football is coming to North Yorkshire on Saturday, so Jonathan Greening is expecting a special afternoon.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only if Scarborough Athletic can overcome Chester will they get to play in the competition proper as they did last year, but Greening sees a meeting of two of the Conference North's phoenix clubs as a big deal in itself.

Kurt Willoughby's long-range stoppage-time goal earned Chester a 3-2 win at the Deva Stadium, and Greening is braced for another good game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It should be a really good day out for the fans," said the former Manchester United, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion player.

"The FA Cup is always a really good atmosphere at our place.

"They're a very good team at this level and one of the favourites to go up. They've got a player or two (Nathan Woodthorpe and Connell Rawlinson) who can't play because of sendings off but it'll be a really good game.

"Chester have been in National league North much longer than us. They're a big team with a big budget and some really good players. They rotate a lot, especially in midfield. They've got some really clever players."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big clubs and especially the authorities seem to do their utmost to devalue the world-famous competition but not clubs like Scarborough and Chester.

CUP FEVER: Scarborough Athletic's mascot gets into the mood before last season's first-round match at home to Forest Green Rovers

"It's massive for the players because they get the chance to play against bigger teams in bigger stadiums against better players and really test themselves," said Greening. "But the fans really love the FA Cup as well.

"Last time we had a really great time in it. The town was really buzzing and the fans came out and supported us."