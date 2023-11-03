Scarborough Athletic's second season in Conference North has been tougher than the first, so manager Jonathan Greening has told his players to enjoy the club's first match in the FA Cup proper.

It will be a big occasion for the Seadogs, who will be playing to the most home fans who have seen them play at the sold-out Flamingo Land Stadium when they welcome League Two Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

The eco warriors have could cause to be nervous having followed up last season's relegation with a start to this campaign which leaves them just three points above the drop zone with a game in hand on those below.

A 2-0 defeat at league leaders Tamworth where Greening felt his side failed to show the best of themselves means Boro are not in the best shape either having had to deal with their own hangover having missed out on the play-offs they spent almost all the campaign in the qualifying places for on goal difference on a dramatic final day of the campaign.

They are 16th in the table, so the thought of taking on Forest Green – player-coach Troy Deeney and all – is a release for them.

The 16-year-old phoenix club have never been this far in the competition, booking their place in the competition proper with a replay win at Conference side Oxford City.

"After the game I just said to the lads, forget the league now for a week and you’ve got to enjoy the FA Cup with a League Two team coming to our place, a full house," said the former York City, Manchester United, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion player Greening.

"If we are on it, every single one of them, including subs coming on, we can beat anybody.

LOOK WHO'S BACK: Ryan Whitley has rejoined Scarborough Athletic on a permanent basis

"We’ll be working hard to give it a real go, make the fans happy and get a good result.”

Boro this week re-signed goalkeeper Ryan Whitley after he was released by York City.

The 24-year-old is a popular figure on the east coast having played for the club over three loan spells which included playing in 2022's triumphant Conference North play-off final and starting this season between the posts before being recalled by the Minstermen. This time he has joined permanently, and will challenge current first-choice Joe Cracknell for his place.