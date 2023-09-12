Scotland v England: Why Gareth Southgate's side are facing old rivals in a friendly and how to watch on TV
England and Scotland first met in 1872, when their clash at the West of Scotland Cricket Club ground kickstarted international football as we know it.
Admission that day cost one shilling but fans were not rewarded with a goal feast – the match ended goalless.
In celebration of that fixture’s 150th anniversary, Scotland and England will go head-to-head once again.
It will be the first meeting of the sides since Euro 2020, when the result was the same as it was in 1872.
Although both sides are all but qualified for Euro 2024, the friendly offers Scotland a chance to maintain momentum.
It also has potential to be an evening of Scottish celebration regardless of the result, as a draw between Norway and Georgia would book Scotland’s place at Euro 2024.
For England, it is an opportunity to bounce back from the frustration of being held to a draw by Ukraine at the weekend.
Here is all the information you need on how to follow the action.
When is Scotland v England?
The fixture will take place today (September 12), kicking off at 7:45pm.
Where is Scotland v England being held?
Hampden Park in Scotland has been selected as the venue.
How can I watch Scotland v England on TV?
The match will be shown live on Channel 4 and coverage begins at 7pm. Jules Breach will be on hosting duties and is set to be joined by pundits Jill Scott, Joe Cole and Graeme Souness.
How can I live stream Scotland v England?
Fans can stream the match via the Channel 4 website.