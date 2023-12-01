Scott Twine warns Hull City 'you can't take your foot off the gas at any point because in football that can kill you'
Like every other team in England, the Tigers have a busy December schedule and the Championship visit of Watford which kicks it off will be their third game in a week.
But the strength in depth Liam Rosenior has accumulated means the likes of Twine have to be on their game whenever they are on the pitch.
Hull effectively won Tuesday's game against Rotherham United when Twine put them 3-0 up after just 20 minutes. But it said something for their professionalism that they scored a fourth early in the second half, then brought on players to keep pushing away.
"It's for our own standards as well," said Twine. "We wanted to keep doing things right and keep being as ruthless as we can, as professional. That's why we were very annoyed with the goal we conceded but sometimes these things happen.
"If you want to do something as a group you've got to be that way, you can't take your foot off the gas at any point because in football that can kill you.
"He (Rosenior) said at half-time to make sure we didn't cut off at all. He said we needed to keep going, there's no point celebrating now because it can change.
"An early goal for them would have been a very different game so it was good to get the fourth. We were obviously disappointed to concede one."
It will a similar mindset going into a Festive period where the number of quality players they have to choose from really ought to play into the hands of play-off-chasing Hull.
"This period is probably the most important of the season, it's one of the biggest things I probably learnt last year," said Twine, on loan from last season's champions Burnley. "Everyone beats everyone in this period especially so if you can get four or five wins on the bounce it's massive and goes such a long way at the end of the season."
With only one defeat in their last eight matches, Saturday's opponents Watford are not to be taken lightly, either.
"Every game in this league is equally hard in different ways," argued the attacking midfielder. "We know if we're at it, we fancy ourselves against anyone. We've got to do the basics right, we need to work hard, win our battles and let our football hopefully pay out at the end."
