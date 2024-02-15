All Sections
Scunthorpe United snap up former Wolves, FC Halifax Town and Wrexham forward

Scunthorpe United have snapped up former Wolves, FC Halifax Town and Wrexham forward Liam McAlinden.
Tom Coates
Published 15th Feb 2024, 18:23 GMT

The well-travelled frontman was released by Wrexham at the beginning of this month, having scored just once in 55 outings for the club. The 30-year-old, who enjoyed a productive spell at FC Halifax Town in the 2019/20 season, has now joined Scunthorpe.

He has penned a short-term deal at Glanford Park and was unveiled shortly before the Iron announced the loan signing of Dylan Youmbi from Bradford City.

Although he struggled in front of goal for Wrexham, McAlinden was hailed for his contributions on and off the pitch by Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson.

Former FC Halifax Town forward Liam McAlinden has found a new club. Image: Drew Hallowell/Getty ImagesFormer FC Halifax Town forward Liam McAlinden has found a new club. Image: Drew Hallowell/Getty Images
A product of the Wolves academy, McAlinden spent the first six years of his career in the EFL before dropping into non-league football. He has spent the bulk of the last five years below League Two but has made appearances in the EFL for Morecambe and Wrexham.

He has now linked up with Scunthorpe, a club looking to rebuild following a turbulent chapter in the club’s history. The club competed in the Championship as recently as 2011 but are now battling for promotion from the National League North.

McAlinden will be available to feature for Scunthorpe this weekend against Scarborough Athletic if international clearance is granted.

