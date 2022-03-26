The Sulphurites reside in 16th place ahead of today’s trip to rock-bottom Scunthorpe United after a run of seven matches without victory.

A couple of quick-fire wins will change everything, according to the long-serving Town chief, whose side host another struggler in Colchester United after today’s trip to North Lincolnshire.

Ahead of today’s game against the Iron, approaching the last-chance saloon regarding retaining their EFL status, preparation has revolved around relaxation, with players afforded some quality time with their families in midweek with it ‘important to be smiling at home’ in the view of Weaver.

Harrogate Town's Josh Falkingham is out for the season Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The players came in with ‘renewed vigour’ on Thursday, Weaver said with the benefits hopefully seen today.

Weaver, whose side thrashed Scunthorpe 6-1 in the reverse fixture back in October at the EnviroVent Stadium, said: “We have got to keep the spirits high, they are a good bunch of lads.

“It is never a lack of honesty or effort, but we have just got to give them a bit of a boost and reflect on what we are capable of, rather than listening to our own negative vibes sometimes and getting down about it.

“We are a couple of wins from a real feel-good factor returning.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver Picture: Yui Mok/PA

“We want to bang some goals in and entertain and excite and get at people and in one-vs-one situations where we can excite the crowd.

“As much as you can get down about things, there’s always another game around the corner and it’s Scunthorpe and not a long journey.”

As often with a side on a poor run, injuries have compounded the situation with Josh Falkingham and Lewis Page out for the season alongside loanee Brahima Diarra, who has returned to parent club Huddersfield Town.

Weaver added: “We’ve been unfortunate with injuries. Brahima was an exciting player and Falks is obviously a big presence in the team on the pitch and it has been unfortunate for him and for us.

“He (Falkingham) has been involved taking sessions, which is important as the lads know he is still around the place and a great figure at the club.”

Last six games: Scunthorpe DLDLLL; Harrogate DLLLDL.

Referee: T Harrington (Hartlepool).