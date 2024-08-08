THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

With no Premier League representative from Yorkshire, the Championship is where the highest level of football resides in 2024-25 for White Rose football fans, with Sheffield United dropping down to join Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Hull City.

Can any of them secure a return to the ‘promised land’ May next year or, like Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town last year, will they suffer a far worse fate and drop into League One?

The Millers and the Terriers are part of a three-pronged attack in the third tier along with Barnsley – who will hope to at least match their play-off finish from last year – with League Two boasting a similar situation for Yorkshire, with Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town all looking to build on the strong finishes they had to the 2023-24 campaign.

The Yorkshire Post’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall return to lay down the scene at the start of 2024-25 along with host Mark Singleton.

The Yorkshire Post's football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall return to lay down the scene at the start of 2024-25 along with host Mark Singleton.