Season Preview for Yorkshire's clubs including Leeds United, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
With no Premier League representative from Yorkshire, the Championship is where the highest level of football resides in 2024-25 for White Rose football fans, with Sheffield United dropping down to join Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Hull City.
Can any of them secure a return to the ‘promised land’ May next year or, like Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town last year, will they suffer a far worse fate and drop into League One?
The Millers and the Terriers are part of a three-pronged attack in the third tier along with Barnsley – who will hope to at least match their play-off finish from last year – with League Two boasting a similar situation for Yorkshire, with Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town all looking to build on the strong finishes they had to the 2023-24 campaign.
The Yorkshire Post’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall return to lay down the scene at the start of 2024-25 along with host Mark Singleton.
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.
