Segej Jakirovic pleased with 'message' to Hull City fans after thrilling win

Sergej Jakirovic felt Hull City sent a message to their fans as an attacking style of football brought victory in their first home game of the new Championship season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 3-2 win over Oxford United – clinched by Oli McBurnie's added-time goal – got the coach off to a winning start at the MKM Stadium, just as it looked like Hull might have to settle for a draw.

It was not just the result, but the manner, as the Tigers scored their sixth goal in a week. Entertainment is an important part of the brief under chairman Acun Ilicali.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a lack of goals last season so this is very good," said Jakirovic, whose side drew 3-3 with Wrexham in the League Cup, but went out on penalties.

"We've shown we can score. We can be very dangerous and this is a great message for us.

"I like (an) attacking style, vertical style. Some of the second balls we won in the first half we didn't play forward. We must play forward."

But there could be few complaints about Hull's attacking football, inspired by Joe Gelhardt, on loan from Leeds United, and ex-Bradford City, Barnsley and Sheffield United forward McBurnie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gelhardt opened the scoring inside two minutes and McBurnie rounded it off in the third added minute. Matt Crooks also scored after being played in by the pair.

MESSAGE: Sergej Jakirovic (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"It's his second goal in his second game and two assists (he made Gelhardt's goal too), this is very big for us," said Jakirovic of McBurnie.

"He was behind in pre-season. He was not with us, but he can run and he knows the league. He is a very big asset for us."

The only downside for Hull was they twice allowed Oxford to equalise – through Will Lankshear and Cameron Brannagan. Both goals came from long throw-ins. They missed summer signing Semi Ajayi, out with a hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jakirovic says he has an "80 per cent" chance of signing a midfielder this week but does not expect another centre-back.