'Serious, serious talent' agrees new Doncaster Rovers deal - and earns praise from Grant McCann

GRANT McCANN is not someone who is prone to hyperbole.

It is why the Doncaster Rovers manager's recent comments regarding teenage defender Kasper Williams were particularly striking.

McCann, pictured, said that Williams was a 'serious, serious talent', fresh from his accomplished performance against some of the brightest young players in the country, who lined up for Manchester United Under-21s against Rovers in their recent EFL Trophy group game at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Williams has been rewarded for his development by way of a new contract, with Rovers protecting themselves as a club in the process.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The 17-year-old has agreed to a two-year deal, which will come into effect at the end of the 2024-25 season, once his scholarship is completed.

The club have also inserted a further 12-month option into the agreement.

McCann said: “He's got a bright future. We want to obviously protect the football club in future as well with young players and assets and he's certainly one of them.

“He's impressed every time he's trained with us and played in the first team. What we like about him is his calmness and maturity for such a young age.

“He's only just turned 17. He's really calm on the ball and picks the right passes and is smooth in terms of how he runs. He has all the aspects that we like about a centre-half.

“You can see a little bit of nervousness in the young boys when they come over (to train with the first team). But Kasper never sort of shows that.

“I think he is quite confident in his own ability. There's obviously things that we know he can get better at such as his communication, but that will come."

On his deal, Williams commented: “I’m delighted. It’s everything that I’ve been working towards my entire life, so I’m really happy to have got it over the line.

“Now I just want to be involved in the first team as much as I can. I want to be involved in men’s football more and more and hopefully I can step up to the first team.”