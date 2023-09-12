All Sections
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

'Set an example' - What has been said about ex-West Ham and Swansea City man linked with Sheffield United

Sheffield United are said to be considering a move for free agent Andre Ayew.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST

Reports have suggested the Blades are weighing up an out-of-window swoop, with Ayew still available following his departure from Nottingham Forest.

Ayew’s track record is one that speaks for itself, with top flight appearances and international caps featured on an impressive CV.

However, what has been said about a player is often of interest when a transfer link emerges.

Sheffield United are said to be considering a move for free agent Andre Ayew. Image: PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty ImagesSheffield United are said to be considering a move for free agent Andre Ayew. Image: PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images
The playmaker has proven popular with previous coaches and teammates, with his former Forest and Swansea City boss Steve Cooper among his admirers.

As reported by the official Swansea website in 2019, Cooper said: “Andre has been brilliant in every way, shape or form. He has seven goals now, so he could easily get to double figures over the Christmas period.

“We know he has the ability, he can be as good as anyone in the league and he can play at a higher level. But the fact he is showing the commitment and work-rate he is, means it is rubbing off on everybody.

“It is certainly motivating me to see a player so committed to what we are doing. I thought he was head and shoulders above anyone else on the pitch last night, and that is expected because he is at that level.

“But he is in a good place, he is in good form and when you see that last night, when he plays like a player who is really enjoying what we are doing and desperate to help us pick up more points.

“He has set an example, without any shadow of a doubt.”

Ayew had a spell in Qatar with Al-Sadd, where he worked under a man who knows a thing or two about talent in Barcelona legend Xavi.

Speaking via the Al-Sadd website in 2021, Xavi said: “We signed Andre Ayew; he’s a very good player, professional and talented.”

Ayew played alongside his brother Jordan at Swansea, where the pair drew praise from experienced midfielder Andy King.

As shared by Sky Sports in 2018, King said: "They were brilliant, they don't stop running. They are a real outlet and set that pressure and tone from the front.”

Another Swansea teammate, Mike van der Hoorn, added: "As individuals they are top players, but with each other they are really connected."

Related topics:Steve CooperSwansea CityJordan