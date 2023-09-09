All Sections
Sheffield United 'considering a move' for ex-Nottingham Forest and West Ham United playmaker

Sheffield United are reportedly considering a move for free agent Andre Ayew.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th Sep 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 16:31 BST

That is according to TEAMtalk, who have claimed the Blades are considering offering a short-term deal to the experienced playmaker.

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent having left Nottingham Forest following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

He made 13 appearances for Forest last season after joining in February from Al-Sadd.

Sheffield United are reportedly considering a move for free agent Andre Ayew. Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesSheffield United are reportedly considering a move for free agent Andre Ayew. Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Sheffield United are reportedly considering a move for free agent Andre Ayew. Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

In England, Ayew is best known for his two spells with Swansea City and his time at West Ham United.

The Blades could potentially bolster their ranks with a free agent if a space is left open in their registered list of players.

Sheffield United have already made 10 senior additions this summer, recruiting the likes of midfielder Gustavo Hamer and forward Cameron Archer.

Related topics:BladesWest Ham UnitedEngland