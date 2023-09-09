Sheffield United are reportedly considering a move for free agent Andre Ayew.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who have claimed the Blades are considering offering a short-term deal to the experienced playmaker.

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent having left Nottingham Forest following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

He made 13 appearances for Forest last season after joining in February from Al-Sadd.

In England, Ayew is best known for his two spells with Swansea City and his time at West Ham United.

The Blades could potentially bolster their ranks with a free agent if a space is left open in their registered list of players.