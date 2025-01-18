Rotherham United boss Steve Evans has claimed Charlton Athletic were fortunate to avoid a "seven or eight-goal" defeat following a dominant performance by his side.

The Millers hit four goals for the first time this season to extend their unbeaten run to six games but Evans felt they let their visitors off the hook.

Rotherham scored twice in the opening 15 minutes through Andre Green and Alex MacDonald before Miles Leaburn halved the deficit in the closing stages of the first half.

Zak Jules immediately restored the Millers’ two-goal advantage and Mallik Wilks wrapped up the points with a fourth just after half-time.

Rotherham missed a series of opportunities to add gloss to the scoreline and suffered the frustration of a late consolation by Matty Godden, giving Charlton a 4-2 loss that they should have gratefully accepted in Evans' view.

"It was a brilliant performance," he said.

"People around the country will see a two-goal difference but it wasn't a two-goal difference for me. There was a seven or eight-goal difference with the chances, misses, strikes at goal, free-kicks and dominance, particularly in the second half.

"But that's a good Charlton side with good players and a manager who has managed in the Premier League in recent times. You understand it's going to be tough but we've been doing our own things really well and the boys implemented the plan. It worked."

Steve Evans felt Rotherham were worthy winners. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Godden's stoppage-time effort denied Rotherham a top-half place, with the strike enough to keep Charlton above their rivals on goal difference.

Evans has urged the in-form Millers to switch their attention to the next challenge and ignore any thoughts about the play-offs.

"We're just trying to make little gains every week we play," he added.

"Playing Charlton at any time is always going to be tough but today they'll go back down the road knowing they've got out of jail with a two-goal deficit. It should have been damage limitation at one stage.