Shane Ferguson. Picture courtesy of Rotherham United FC.

The Northern Ireland international was not risked due to a slight foot injury he picked up on duty with his country and he is not set to miss a second game.

Warne will make a judgment call as to the involvement of senior defenders Joe Mattock (hamstring) and Richard Wood, who came off with a calf issue at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers chief said: "With Shane Ferguson, I don't think he is going to be right and that is heightened by the fact that we have no Mickel (Miller), who is suspended.

"Joe Mattock and Woody have just trained, although we have done very little. It is a judgment call with both of them and with another game on Saturday, we will either play them tomorrow or play them on Saturday.

"It was a problem on Saturday, Woody was complaining of calf issues and Joe Mattock got injured in the warm-up at half-time; it was a bit of a curveball for us.

"We have got enough cover, but in any position if you have two injuries, you are going to struggle.

"I think we have enough cover and if we have to play a Haks (Hakeem Odoffin) or someone there (in defence) we will.