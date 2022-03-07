Shaun Wright-Phillips makes Mark Hughes claim as Welshman awaits first win as Bradford City manager

Wright-Phillips has played under a number of respected managers in spells with Manchester City, Chelsea, QPR and New York Red Bulls - including Jose Mourinho, Kevin Keegan, Neil Warnock and newly-appointed Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch.

Hughes has endured a rough start to life at the Bantams, losing to Mansfield Town and Swindon Town in his opening two games. Saturday's defeat at home to Swindon was tough to take, with the visitors netting in a penalty in the sixth minute of added time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Wright-Phillips believes that Hughes will help a number of Bradford's players to improve as he looks to turn their fortunes around.

FORMER ACQUANTANCES: Mark Hughes, left, with Shaun Wright-Phillips, right, at Manchester City. Picture: Getty Images.

"I’m very surprised to see him drop to that level, for me he was one of the best managers that I’ve played under," Wright-Phillips told FreeSuperTips.

"Just in terms of the way in which we attacked, the way he utilised players in different positions he makes you improve.

"When he was sacked at [Man] City, we were still in the top six and we hadn’t lost that many games at the time when he got the sack.

"I don’t think it’s fair the way he’s been judged at some jobs because like I said I enjoyed working under him and his staff and he was a fantastic manager.

MARK HUGHES: Is still waiting for his first win in charge at Bradford. Picture: PA Wire.

"The type of person that he is, he will improve those players and I don’t think it’ll be a shock to him. I think he’ll enjoy making the team and the players better.

"He’s the sort of person that just loves football in general and if he can help some of those players improve, then he will do that.

"He won’t give up on you, if you believe in your qualities, then he will help you shine and get to where you want to be."