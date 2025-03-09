Councillors are asked to agree to sell a Halifax stadium that is home to professional football and rugby clubs, to Huddersfield Giants rugby league club owner Ken Davy – but with provisos.

Earlier this year, Mr Davy submitted proposals to acquire the Shay Stadium to owners Calderdale Council, almost a year after the council budgeted to divest itself of costs of running the stadium to help balance its books.

Sport has been played there for more than a century and it is home to football club FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers rugby league club.

Mr Davy has said he wants his Super League side the Giants to play there while a new stadium for his side was being built, and then to offer ownership of The Shay back to FC Halifax Town and the Panthers.

The Shay Stadium, Halifax

The council’s Cabinet meets to make their decision at Halifax Town Hall from 4pm on Monday, March 17.

The recommendation made to councillors from their council officers is that they support Mr Davy’s proposal to acquire the Shay.

But they are asked to do so with some provisos, including that the agreement would be subject to confirmation from their relevant leagues that the three professional clubs can play at the same stadium.

If they choose this course, the deal must also include capital investment in the pitch and stadium facilities promised by Mr Davy, subject to any representations received through the designation of an asset of community value process.

The council’s finance chief, Director of Resources and Transformation, Becky McIntyre, will be asked to consider the financial consequences of the preferred proposal, making the associated financial adjustments to either the capital programme or revenue budget.

The councillors are also asked to agree that subject to the outcome of the asset of community value process – this allows a six week “stand still” period to allow any community interest groups to express interest in acquiring the site – the development of detailed business cases and negotiation and acceptance of terms and conditions for the disposal of The Shay should be delegated to the council’s Directors of Regeneration and Strategy, Shelagh O’Neill, and Head of Legal and Democratic Services, Ian Hughes, in consultation with the Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Sylvia Dacre and Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans.

A Shay Stadium Working Group, aligned with the previous Shay Stadium Trust, have also submitted a business proposal to take on operational responsibility for the stadium by creating of a not-for-profit entity who would lease the Shay, which officers are not recommending but councillors could choose to pursue.

The council’s 2024 budget proposals stated disposal of the Shay would save £161,000 annually.