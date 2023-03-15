Sheffield City Council issue statement in response to Sheffield Wednesday safety claims

Sheffield City Council have issued a statement to stress Sheffield Wednesday have fully complied with safety requirements and the recent decision to reduce the capacity at Hillsborough was made voluntarily by the Owls.

The League One club have come in for criticism in some quarters after complaints from Newcastle United fans at January's FA Cup third-round tie, and the response to it.

But a review by the council found no injuries reported and no images of supporter distress on either club CCTV or social media. It also concluded both the upper or lower section of the Leppings Lane End, which hosts away supporters, were under capacity and stewarding levels were "absolutely appropriate".

It did, however, recommend enhanced training and development for stewards and improved CCTV.

REVIEW: Safety measures at Hillsborough have been looked at in light of complaints after this year's FA Cup third-round tie

When a reduced capacity was discussed at the safety advisory group (SAG), the Owls volunteered one “prior to a review taking place and to assist with the review process to best enhance the matchday experience.”

The statement also stressed: “Sheffield Wednesday have been fully compliant with the up-to-date safety certificate as issued by the SAG in the summer of 2022.”

It also responded to a claim by a national newspaper that “it has taken a Freedom of Information request by Newcastle United to drag them out” by saying: “For the avoidance of doubt, Newcastle United's request for the minutes of the SAG meeting did not come in to Sheffield City Council as a Freedom of Information request.”

