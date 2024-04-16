Sheffield FC urge Sheffield Council to approve stadium plan or risk losing world's oldest football club

Plans for the new £25m privately-financed community stadium on the old Sheffield Transport Sports Club site at Meadowhead were submitted to Sheffield Council in March and the public have until this Friday to have their say in favour or against the proposal.

The stadium will encompass professional football and rugby league facilities as well as a cricket pavilion, multi-use artificial sports pitches, a football museum and an indoor community sports hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chairman of Sheffield FC is urging the local council to approve plans for the building of a new 5,000-seater stadium for them and Sheffield Eagles - or risk losing the oldest football club in the world to North East Derbyshire.

Artist's impression of what the new Sheffield FC and Sheffield Eagles ground will look like.

A decision is set to be made by Sheffield Council on June 21.

If approved, demolition of the existing buildings on the site will begin this summer with a view to the stadium being ready 18 months later in time for the start of the 2026 rugby league season for Sheffield Eagles.

The Eagles want the stadium to fulfil their ambition of one day playing in Super League and also growing the sport of rugby league in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield FC want to come home to maximise their growing brand for the enrichment of the city.

Richard Tims chairman of Sheffield FC on the site of the old Sheffield Transport Sports Club which they hope to redevelop and build a new 5,000-seater stadium on. (Picture: Scott Merrylees)

They have been playing at a ground they own in Dronfield, a village sandwiched in between Sheffield and Chesterfield, for two decades and club chairman Richard Tims says they will have to stay there and outside of the city if these plans are not approved.

“Do we go and build the home of football in Derbyshire? That is something we’d have to ask ourselves,” said Tims.

“Land of that size and suitability aren’t 10 a penny, so we’d have to go back to the drawing board in the very least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d carry on playing at Dronfield until something else comes up.

Artist's impression of the overview of what the new Sheffield FC and Sheffield Eagles ground will look like.

“But we have a plan to relocate to the city and this is a no-brainer for us.

“Do I think it should pass? Absolutely. We’ve been lobbying for the world’s oldest football club to come home to Sheffield for years. We get called that team from North East Derbyshire.

“We’ve got inbound tourism coming to Sheffield to see us, we’re one of the biggest marketing tools the city has got having developed the biggest global game and we should be shouting about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got 6,000 members from 54 different countries. We have projects in Africa and North America. It’s about the love of the game and this is a fantastic opportunity.”

Parking and traffic concerns are the main objections people are raising on the council’s planning portal.

“I can understand local people’s opinions,” said Tims. “They don’t want change, they don’t want traffic to increase.

“But it wouldn’t increase traffic that much. We play in front of 400 on a Tuesday night and Saturday afternoon, so there’s not going to be massive traffic disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everybody sees the number 5,000 and thinks it’s huge but if you imagine how many you can get around a stadium, you could stand nearly 5,000 around the pitch.

“Everyone I have spoken to says what a fantastic facility for the community, with cricket, rugby, football, community hire.