Sheffield United 'admirers' of £20m midfielder also linked with Brentford and Luton Town
The 28-year-old has enjoyed a stunning season in the Championship, scoring 25 goals across 43 appearances for relegation-threatened Rovers. He was nominated for the Championship Player of the Season award but lost out to Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville.
Unsurprisingly, his remarkable form has fuelled speculation regarding a potential move in the summer transfer window. According to The Sun, Brentford and Luton Town have watched the attacking midfielder, while Sheffield United are described as admirers.
However, any club looking to prise him away from Ewood Park may have to stump up a hefty fee. The report claims Blackburn are looking for a fee in the region between £15m and £20m.
Signing Szmodics would therefore mark a considerable financial outlay, although he would arguably be a coup for any Championship side and a host of Premier League clubs.
Sheffield United will be competing in the second tier next season after their relegation was confirmed with a defeat at Newcastle United. Chris Wilder has already signalled his intention to rebuild the Blades squad when their dismal campaign finally comes to an end.
