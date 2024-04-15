Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United recognised at EFL Awards
The top gong, the Championship Player of the Season award, went to Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville ahead of Blackburn Rovers talisman Sammie Szmodics and Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
There was also a double win for Summerville’s teammate Archie Gray, who collected the Championship Young Player of the Season award as well as the Championship Apprentice of the Year award.
Summerville was also named in the Championship Team of the Season alongside fellow Leeds stars Ethan Ampadu and Georginio Rutter.
Sheffield Wednesday’s Will Vaulks was also among the winners, scooping the EFL Player in the Community award for his efforts away from the Hillsborough pitch.
Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United have endured dismal Championship campaigns but both clubs were recognised for work away from the grass. The Terriers won the EFL Diversity Award for their engagement with female fans, while Rotherham United’s Go Green initiative won them the EFL Green Club Award.
In League Two, Bradford City have struggled but one of their key players secured a place in the fourth tier Team of the Season. Brad Halliday has been a consistent performer for the Bantams this term and his efforts were recognised with a place in the XI.
