The top gong, the Championship Player of the Season award, went to Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville ahead of Blackburn Rovers talisman Sammie Szmodics and Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

There was also a double win for Summerville’s teammate Archie Gray, who collected the Championship Young Player of the Season award as well as the Championship Apprentice of the Year award.

Summerville was also named in the Championship Team of the Season alongside fellow Leeds stars Ethan Ampadu and Georginio Rutter.

Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville was recognised for a stellar campaign. Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday’s Will Vaulks was also among the winners, scooping the EFL Player in the Community award for his efforts away from the Hillsborough pitch.

Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United have endured dismal Championship campaigns but both clubs were recognised for work away from the grass. The Terriers won the EFL Diversity Award for their engagement with female fans, while Rotherham United’s Go Green initiative won them the EFL Green Club Award.