Sheffield United and Chris Wilder reunited, Middlesbrough's sharp start and Bradford City's derby delight - The YP FootballTalk Podcast

By YP Sport
Published 17th Sep 2025, 18:53 BST
THE go-to football show that covers ALL of Yorkshire’s Premier League and EFL clubs - Leeds United, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, we look at the return to the dugout – for a third spell – of Chris Wilder at Sheffield United, following the sacking of Ruben Selles after just six games in charge – all of them defeats. Wilder himself was only replaced by Selles just under three months previously.

The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Phil Harrison to also discuss Middlesbrough’s unbeaten start to the Championship campaign, as well as looking at the welcome relief provided to Sheffield Wednesday by their short League Cup run.

And, in League, One it is time to look back at another Yorkshire derby, with Bradford City getting the better of Huddersfield Town at Valley Parade.

