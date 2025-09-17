THE go-to football show that covers ALL of Yorkshire’s Premier League and EFL clubs - Leeds United, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, we look at the return to the dugout – for a third spell – of Chris Wilder at Sheffield United, following the sacking of Ruben Selles after just six games in charge – all of them defeats. Wilder himself was only replaced by Selles just under three months previously.

The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Phil Harrison to also discuss Middlesbrough’s unbeaten start to the Championship campaign, as well as looking at the welcome relief provided to Sheffield Wednesday by their short League Cup run.

And, in League, One it is time to look back at another Yorkshire derby, with Bradford City getting the better of Huddersfield Town at Valley Parade.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.